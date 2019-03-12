Suspects shoots man in head after fight in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting near the 6100 block of 37th Street where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to the 6100 block of 37th Street after the incident was reported. After an initial investigation police said a fight broke out and a suspect fired multiple shots, with one shot hitting a the man in the head.
EMS took the 32-year-old man to the hospital where he is recovering with moderate injuries.
No arrests were made but police continue to investigate this situation. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
