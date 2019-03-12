Tahoka man dead after vehicle hydroplaned east of Brownfield

TERRY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 57-year-old Robert Sosa of Tahoka as the passenger who died after his vehicle hydroplaned in a Monday night wreck eight miles east of Brownfield.
DPS reported Sosa and 56-year-old Pablo Bernal of Tahoka were driving west in a 2015 Ford pickup on U.S. Highway 380. The truck hydroplaned on the wet road coming out of a left-hand curve and spun out of control.
The truck hit a ditch and rolled over almost twice before coming to a stop. Both men in the truck were not wearing seatbelts.
Bernal was taken to Covenant Health with incapacitating injuries and Sosa was later pronounced dead. A weather report showed roads were foggy and wet at the time of the crash.
Similar weather conditions are expected to last all throughout Tuesday, which may increase the risk of crashes like this throughout the area. Drivers should proceed with caution on all roadways. Click here for some updated weather reports.
DPS will continue to investigate this crash.
