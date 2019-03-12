Texas Tech softball breaks into Top 10

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time in school history, Texas Tech softball is ranked No. 10 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll. That’s the highest ranking ever for the program.
Texas Tech IS 24-1 on the season. After opening the year with 14 games on the road and going 13-1, the Red Raiders have won 11 straight at home.
Red Raider softball is just one of two teams that have a lone loss.
Texas Tech goes back on the road this weekend playing in Memphis, Tennessee in the Tiger Classic. They will face North Alabama, Murray State, Memphis and Maine.
The Red Raiders will follow that up with their Big 12 opener March 22 at 6 p.m. facing Oklahoma at home at Rocky Johnson Field.
