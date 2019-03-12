May Day: UK Parliament rejects prime minister’s Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament has dealt a major blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, resoundingly rejecting her Brexit deal just 17 days before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc.
Lawmakers voted by 391 to 242 against the deal, the second time they have defeated it.
The House of Commons threw out the agreement by an overwhelming majority in January, sending May back to the EU to seek changes.
On Monday, May said she had secured "legally binding" changes to allay lawmakers' fears — but it wasn't enough.
May has confirmed that Parliament will get to decide between leaving the European Union with no deal or delaying Brexit.
May says she "profoundly regrets" the House of Commons rejection of her deal Tuesday and said delaying Britain's departure won't solve the underlying problem.
She says Parliament will be given a chance to "decline" leaving the EU without a deal on March 29 in a Wednesday vote.
If that is the choice, Parliament will decide Thursday whether to seek an extension that would delay Britain's departure date.
May cautions that the EU will need a reason to approve a delay.
