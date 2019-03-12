Unsecured wheelbarrow causes Lubbock woman to crash on Loop 289

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A 2016 study released by AAA showed 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. highways and could have been avoided if drivers secured loads on their trucks. According to that same study, road debris has resulted in 39,000 injuries.
One Lubbock woman said she came face to face with a situation like that on Loop 289 that could have killed her on Saturday.
“I saw it flying out and I thought it might go into the ditch so I kind of swerve just a little bit, but then when I saw it bounce back up towards me,” Miranda Moncibaiz said.
She was driving on the loop when she saw a wheelbarrow fly out of the bed of a pickup truck and head towards her. She swerved trying to avoid the flying wheelbarrow and lost control.
“For a second I thought I was going to be able to regain control, but that’s whenever I felt my car started to tilt and I thought for sure I was going to flip," Moncibaiz said. "Instead, that’s when I hit something and that’s when it all went blurry.”
She avoided the wheelbarrow, but her car smashed into the concrete medium. Someone was able to pull her out of the car and when she was steady again, she called her dad.
“I could tell in her voice that she was crying and I heard her say something about it just flew out,” Danny Moncibaiz, Miranda’s dad, said.
Miranda suffered minor injuries from the crash including some bruising and burns on her body form the seat belt and airbag.
“I would rather take the bruises than anything serious," she said, "but it was really scary.”
The wheelbarrow landed on the side of the loop, but the driver and truck were nowhere to be found. Now this father and daughter are asking for answers.
“People make mistakes and I’m pretty sure whoever the driver was probably didn’t really think about it at the time. I’m definitely not mad, I just would love someone to come forward,” said Miranda.
Miranda describes the truck as an older navy blue ford or dodge pickup.
