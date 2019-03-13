Claire’s recalls makeup after regulators warn of asbestos

NEW YORK (AP/WAFB) — The retailer Claire’s is recalling three makeup products after U.S. regulators warned they might contain asbestos.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration said product samples tested positive for asbestos but that Claire's refused to recall any products that might still be in homes. The retailer at the time disputed the test results but said it removed the products from stores.
Now, the company is also recalling the products, which were sold between 2016 and this month. A Claire’s representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.
Some of the products recalled are:
- Claire’s Eye Shadows - Batch No/Lot No: 08/17
- Claire's Compact Powder - Batch No/Lot No: 07/15
- Claire’s Contour Palette - Batch No/Lot No: 04/17
Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. During talc mining, if talc-mining sites are not selected carefully and steps are taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos.
Asbestos can get in the lungs and cause cancer, but the greatest risk is to people with frequent, long-term exposure. The FDA said it’s not aware of anyone being sickened by the makeup.
Cosmetics don’t have to be reviewed by the FDA before they’re sold.
But after complaints, the FDA sampled and had tested targeted cosmetic products following reports of contaminated cosmetics marketed by Claire’s. Testing was conducted on behalf of FDA by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and AMA Analytical Services, Inc.
Health care professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any adverse events potentially related to Claire’s Eye Shadow, Compact Powder, and Contour Palette to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by:
- Completing and submitting the report online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.
- Downloading and completing the form, then submitting it via fax at (800) FDA-0178
