Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

This morning on Daybreak Today high winds have the potential to do damage as speeds are expected to stay in the 40-50 mph range.
- Wind damage is the biggest threat today, along with lots of blowing dust in the air.
- Sustained winds are expected to stay around 50 mph for most of the day and wind gusts of around 60 mph are possible. Winds will pick up considerably once the sun comes up.
Rain, wind, hail and a possible tornado visited the South Plains Tuesday night, making its way from west to east all within a matter of hours.
- KTXS-TV reports about 1,500 power outages and flipped mobile homes in Snyder, and the Hockley County Sheriff reported there was a possible tornado near Anton.
- Investigators still have to survey the scene in Anton, but said preliminary evidence suggests a tornado damaged a home in the area.
- All throughout Lubbock heavy rained flooded many areas of the city, and at one point in the night the Lubbock Police Department barricaded the creek crossing entrance inside of MacKenzie Park off of East Broadway.
The Harlem Globetrotters will make a visit to Lubbock tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. inside of the United Supermarkets Arena.
- Tonight’s visit is part of the team’s 2019 World Tour.
- Tickets are still available at Select-A-Seat Lubbock.
With the popularity of short-term rental properties like Airbnb, the City of Lubbock is looking into proper ways of regulating such properties.
- The city council met during a work session Tuesday afternoon to discuss research into the matter and watched a presentation on how other larger cities regulate the properties.
- Officials with the city said they will wait to take action -- if any -- until a more comes from a few pieces of legislation floating around the Texas Capitol.
