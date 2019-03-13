FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds, blowing dust expected Wednesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A First Alert Weather Day has been designated for Wednesday.
Strong sustained winds of 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph can be expected Wednesday. This could promote areas of blowing dust and dangerous travel conditions. Low visibility may occur. Property damage and power outages may become an issue as strong winds develop Wednesday.
Very windy weather is expected Wednesday with wind gusts up to 70 mph possible and blowing dust in the forecast. High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 60’s.
Wind speeds taper off overnight, but will remain gusty. Low temperatures fall into the 30’s across the viewing area.
A cold front tracks across the area Thursday. This will lower daytime highs into the middle and upper 50’s with no precipitation expected Thursday.
