KCBD First Alert: Severe weather moves through South Plains

Take advantage of the Interactive Radar here, as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App, for the latest conditions and any Warnings, Watches, or Advisories which may be issued. In either, go to the Layers Menu and make sure you have the Tornado/Severe icon/tile highlighted. Once you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Also, you'll find a lot of additional information in the videos we post on both our Weather Page and in our Weather App.