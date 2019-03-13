KCBD First Alert: Severe weather moving into Lubbock

UPDATE 10:50 p.m. - LP&L reports a total of 230 customers lost power during the storm.
UPDATE 10:15 p.m. - The National Weather Service says a FLOOD Advisory is in effect for the City of Lubbock until 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. The city reports we could see flash flooding in low-lying areas.
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The forecast squall-line (read on) is taking shape over eastern New Mexico and is rapidly moving east (individual storms within the line are moving northeast). Some severe storms have developed, and some are likely this evening as the line moves across the KCBD viewing area. There is a low threat of isolated tornadoes.
The most likely time for any tornadic supercells is through mid-evening, which will tend to limit these storms to the western viewing area. As the line progress east additional severe storms are expected, but the main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, 58 mph or greater. A secondary threat will be hail, some of which may be one to two inches in diameter. The wind threat will be high as the line passes through the central South Plains, which includes the Lubbock and Plainview areas. As the line moves east the tornado threat will gradually diminish.
VIDEO OF TORNADO NEAR HAGERMAN, NM (COURTESY SHANI PITZER)
KOSA CBS7 NEWS VIEWER VIDEO OF TORNADO NEAR LOVING, NM
The First Alert Weather Team is continuing the designation of a “First Alert Weather Day” through this evening to emphasize the potential for severe and damaging weather and call attention to weather which may interfere with normal activity and/or cause you to alter your plans. It’s our way of giving you an extra heads-up on weather which may disrupt the everyday flow of life here on the South Plains.
The squall line will be a north-south oriented line of strong to severe storms moving quickly from west to east. Initial activity may begin earlier than the times listed, but I anticipate the strongest storms at approximately the following times (give or take 30 minutes or so):
- NM-TX state line, far western viewing area: 9 PM.
- Levelland area: 9:30 PM.
- Lubbock and Plainview area, the central viewing area: 10 PM.
- Near the Caprock: 11 PM.
- Off the Caprock: 12 AM.
- Exiting the far eastern viewing area: 3 AM.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 PM for the far western KCBD viewing area, including the counties on both sides of the state line. An additional Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watch is likely for most if not all the viewing area this evening. Please refer to the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page for the latest.
At 8 p.m. City of Lubbock officials activated their Emergency Operations Center and will staff it through the storm. They have updated a resource page with information for residents.
Take advantage of the Interactive Radar here, as well as in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App, for the latest conditions and any Warnings, Watches, or Advisories which may be issued. In either, go to the Layers Menu and make sure you have the Tornado/Severe icon/tile highlighted. Once you see a warning/watch/advisory on the radar, tap on it to bring up additional information. Also, you'll find a lot of additional information in the videos we post on both our Weather Page and in our Weather App.
You can check for cloud-to-ground lightning strikes using the Interactive Radar, too. On either platform check to make sure you have the Lightning layer active by tapping/clicking the layers menu icon, and tapping/clicking the Lightning icon under the Overlays section. In the Weather Page radar, the icon square will darken and a check mark will appear in the upper right corner of the icon when active. In the Weather App radar, the icon square will become a light grey when active.
The First Alert Weather Day designation continues for Wednesday. High winds, sustained at 40 to 45 mph with gusts near 70 mph are likely. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 10 PM tomorrow. Property damage and power outages may become an issue, along with low visibility in blowing dust. The wind will create another travel hazard as it makes control of high-profile vehicles and light-weight vehicles difficult - especially on north-south oriented roads such as 214, 385, I27-US87, 207, US70, 208, and US83.
Watch for updates, and possible watches, warnings, and advisories which may be issued. Don't rely solely on social media for that! Make sure our Weather App is updated and your Weather Radio is in Alert Mode. Watch for possible updates to our forecast on our Weather Page here. You can download our free KCBD First Alert Weather App for iOS here https://apple.co/2sevJ4N, and for Android here https://bit.ly/2IQrALz.
Please refer to our Weather Page (kcbd.com/weather) for our latest forecast.
