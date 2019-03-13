Multiple flight delays from Preston Smith International Airport, high winds likely factor

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Flight departure times have been delayed from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, and high winds are likely to blame.
At this time, the City of Lubbock’s website for the airport shows four American Airlines flights to Dallas/Fort Worth before 6 P.M. have been delayed, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights to Houston and San Antonio have also been pushed.
The wind is expected to pick up as the afternoon and evening progresses, so flight conditions are unlikely to improve for the time being.
