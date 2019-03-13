O’Donnell issues boil water notice after Tuesday night storms

O’DONNELL, TX (KCBD) - The City of O’Donnell has issued a boil water notice after water flow was fully restored following a power outage in the area Tuesday night.
There is no estimate on when officials will call off the notice, but the hope is normal water function will resume on Thursday, O’Donnell Mayor Mark Roye, said.
The water flow issue was caused after a backup generator that supplies power to a water pump failed, he said. High winds threw metal into a power line, which caused an outage in the town.
As of around 1 p.m. O’Donnell was on its 15th hour without power.
Town officials will also have bottled water inside the O’Donnell city hall located at 615 8th St. The crates of bottled water is expected to arrive sometime near 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when information becomes available.
