Palo Duro Canyon forced to close trail system after recent storms

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Due to recent storms sweeping across the Panhandle, an excessive amount of water has forced Palo Duro Canyon State Park to temporarily close their trail system.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park posted on Facebook that the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps lives on, a New Deal program developed under the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to provide jobs to the unemployed during the Great Depression.
The CCC played a vital role in improving and completing projects in Palo Duro Canyon, including roads, bridges, culverts, and hiking and bridle trails.
One of their hand-built culverts has now been successfully moving water under park road five for the last 85 years and this week’s recent storms have forced the park to close the trail system until further notice.
A major storm system brought rain and thunderstorms through the area late Monday and throughout Tuesday, contributing to the excessive amount of water in the canyon.
Although hiking is out of the question for the time being, Palo Duro Canyon said all of the recent moisture they’ve received has made the drive through the park gorgeous.
