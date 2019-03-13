Pay It Forward: A hoppin’ party at Blazing Bouncers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay It Forward, KCBD’s Sydney Kessler and Westex Credit Union CEO Vicki Love went to Blazing Bouncers at 1306 130th Street.
With unpleasant weather, the indoor location was the perfect place to find a party. They have climbing towers, soft play jungles, ball pit, fire station, school room, bounce houses, and trampolines.
Westex and the Pay It Forward team surprised customers of Blazing Bounce by paying for their entrances, including a birthday party!
If you have an idea to nominate for Pay It Forward, you can do so by filling out the form at KCBD.com/PIF
