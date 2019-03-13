Power lines down, traffic signal outages reported as wind continues

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As Wednesday continues, the outlook will stay windy. Wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph in the South Plains, while sustained winds will stick to 40-50 mph.
As of around noon the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport clocked in a peak gust of 60 mph. That could get higher throughout the day.
At around 12:35 p.m. the Lubbock Police Department reported traffic signals were out at 34th Street and Interstate 27, 50th Street and Interstate 27, and 50th and Avenue Q. The department advised if anyone runs across a downed traffic signal they are to treat it as a four-way stop.
After 12:45 p.m. Lubbock Power & Light reported approximately 2,800 of its customers did not have power because of damage to two substations. Crews were on the scene trying to work on the damage.
For a map of outages with Lubbock Power & Light click here.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this list below as wind gust readings continue to come in.
Peak gusts as of 12 p.m.: (Information from the Lubbock airport)
- Lubbock - 60 mph
Peak gusts as of 11:35 a.m.: (Information from the National Weather Service Lubbock)
- Fluvanna - 66 mph
- Plains - 64 mph
- Olton - 61 mph
- Slaton - 59 mph
Overnight: (Information from the West Texas Mesonet)
- Lamesa - 78 mph
- O’Donnell - 72 mph
- Pine Springs - 72 mph
- Stamford - 65 mph
- Crane - 62 mph
