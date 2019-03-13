Preliminary reports show possible tornado in Anton, damage in Dimmitt, injury in O’Donnell

(KCBD) - Surveyors with the National Weather Service will visit a few areas in the South Plains that were affected by thunderstorms and high winds Tuesday night.
The storms, part of a “squall line” as it’s called, moved quickly through the South Plains from west to east throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Around 10:45 p.m. NWS recorded a possible tornado near Anton in Hockley County that damaged a house and threw debris into power lines. Around midnight the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office closed FM 597 between farm roads 168 and 2130, all east of Anton, because of the debris.
As of now the reports of a tornado in Anton are unconfirmed, but preliminary evidence and damage are consistent with what would come from a small tornado event. The sheriff’s office in Hockley County did report it was also investigating the damage.
A report also came in around 10: 55 p.m. of one driver suffering minor injuries after a semi-truck was blown off Highway 87 near O’Donnell in Lynn County, according to NWS.
Two warehouses were also damaged around the area, along with some utility poles, which caused power outages in O’Donnell. Because of the outage, power was off for most of the morning.
The outage impacted a generator that operates a water pump, which caused a loss in water pressure, according to a Facebook post from the City of O’Donnell. Once water flow is restored, O’Donnell will be under a boil water notice. That full post can be found here.
Later in the evening, around 11: 30 p.m. NWS reported a steel building was completely destroyed about one quarter of a mile southeast of Dimmitt in Castro County. This was more than likely caused by heavy winds.
There were also reports that power was out throughout Dimmitt Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
All information gathered from NWS is preliminary and subject to change. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update its website as more information becomes available.
Rains and thunderstorms are not expected throughout Wednesday, but high winds could cause some damage. Sustained wind speeds are expected to stay in the 40-50 mph range, and some wind gusts could reach around 70 mph. Stay updated on the Weather section of the KCBD website for more information later today.
