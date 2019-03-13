Radio DJ speaks out after stalker’s indictment

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The man accused of stalking a local radio DJ has been indicted by a grand jury and is now sitting behind bars at the Lubbock County Detention Center. Chad Edward Joyce was indicted on a count of burglary of a habitation, as well as that with intent to commit other felonies.
This, weeks after he allegedly broke into 104.9 The Beat DJ Amy Olivares’ home multiple times, accused of taking pictures of her while she was sleeping. Now she is speaking out on her stalker’s arrest.
“It’s just difficult now because now I look everyone like are they my next stalker? Are they the next person to try to hurt me? There’s just all these what if’s and I don’t trust anyone,” Olivares said.
Its been more than a month since Chad Joyce, a listener for the radio station Olivares works for allegedly broke into her home using a ladder to climb into her upstairs patio while she was asleep.
“I was violated," she said. "Someone breaking into your home, harassing you, stalking you, and then taking pictures of you and recording you without your consent.”
The photos of her were allegedly taken inside her own home by Joyce. Photos Amy says he later used to blackmail her. “This was a monster that violated my privacy as a person. Home is supposed to be a safe place.” Now, he is behind bars for a second time. Indicted by a grand jury.
“I’m grateful to God that I didn’t get hurt, but I’m glad justice is being served,” Olivares said. While her stalker awaits trial, Amy says she is still trying to get her life back to normal. “I’m moving forward with this with my head held high because I know I didn’t do anything wrong.”
Joyce is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.
