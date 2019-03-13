4 teens charged with organized crime after burglary spree in Idalou

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Four teenagers have been indicted by a Lubbock county grand jury on a charge of organized crime, a state jail felony.
The indictment states Joshua Garcia, Isaac Garza, Nathaniel Garcia and Jacob Pauda, all 18-years-old, have been accused of breaking into 10 different automobiles in Idalou. It happened in October 2018.
The second count of the indictment says the teens took a firearm from one of the vehicles.
The third count of the indictment says the group of teens took debit cards, credit cards, health savings account numbers, driver’s license numbers and other identifying information from the victims.
All three bonded out of jail after posting $15,000 bonds.
