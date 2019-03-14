Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today, power companies continue to work on restoring power in some areas of the South Plains after a day of high wind speeds.
- Wednesday the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport recorded peak wind gust at 67 mph, which is what caused utility poles to break and power to go out around the area.
- Xcel Energy reported 103,000 of its customers in Texas and New Mexico were without power for some time.
- As of Wednesday night Lubbock Power & Light continued to work towards restoring power to parts of Lubbock.
- That story can be found here: Power lines down, traffic signal outages reported as high winds continue
Similar outages impacted the town of O’Donnell, which was without power since Tuesday night. The city was able to report via a Facebook post early Thursday morning power was fully restored to the area.
- The power outage also caused a generator failure, which impacted water flow and caused officials to issue a boil water notice for the town.
- Though power is back on, the town remains under that boil water notice.
- Read the full story here: Power restored to O’Donnell after Tuesday night storms, boil water notice still in effect
Related to that same storm that caused O’Donnell’s damage, the National Weather Service officially categorized a weather event in Anton as an EF 1 tornado.
- The tornado was said to reach wind speeds of 110 mph and was embedded in a squall line, which is a series of thunderstorms that line up together.
- The tornado’s pathway is estimated to be two miles by 200 yards wide.
- Read more details here: Anton damage caused by EF1 tornado, 110 mph winds
The No. 7 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play its first game in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City later today.
- The Red Raiders will take on West Virginia for the third time this season.
- Sports Reporter Devin Ward will bring more from Kansas later today.
In state news, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke of El Paso has officially announced he will seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.
- O’Rourke was about three percentage points from upsetting current Texas Senator Ted Cruz during this November’s midterm elections.
- He now joins a long list of Democratic candidates seeking the nomination, which includes Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and many other.
- Read more details from our Associated Press Coverage here: Democrat Beto O’Rourke announces 2020 White House bid
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini,on the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.