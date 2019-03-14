Flying Queens fly high in NAIA opening round win

BILLINGS, MT (KCBD) -The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens rolled past William Jessup of California 83-38 in the first round of the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Tournament in Montana.
The Flying Queens had four players in double figures, including Kambrey Blakey who scored 17. Maci Merket added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Wayland Baptist moves to 29-5 and will meet Our Lady of the Lake University 5:30pm Friday evening. The Flying Queens faced them in the second game of the regular season winning 101-77.
We beat them before, but we can’t go into tomorrow under-estimating them. They are a lot better now,” Head Coach Alesha Ellis said in a Wayland Baptist news release. “They are very well-coached, athletic and fast. We have to go in with the right mind-set and control the pace of the game. We have to take care of the ball. That will be a major key”
The Wayland Baptist Flying Queens made it to the Final 4 last season and they’re off to a good start in this year’s tournament.
