Food for Thought: 3/14/2019

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors made a surprise visit to nearly 70 locations this week; they checked to make sure the restaurants are keeping clean. Here’s what they found in this week’s Food for Thought report.
Denny’s at 4718 Slide had 15 violations.
* Raw bacon, eggs and cut veggies were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
* There were no thermometers in the reach-in coolers.
* The handle of a spoon was touching ready-to-eat nuts.
* There was no sanitizer at a sink. Dirty containers were stacked with clean ones.
* Wet containers were stacked together.
* An employee did not use soap when washing their hands.
* There was no soap at the hand sink, and there was a cup in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination.
* A knife sharpener was dirty.
* Pancake holders were damaged.
* Single-use utensils were being used as scoops.
* The ice scoop and gaskets were dirty.
* The walls and floors in the dish wash area were dirty.
* There was ice contamination on top of food boxes in the walk-in freezer.
* There was no certified food manager certificate posted.
* The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The report shows most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.
Now to this week's good news.
Here's a look at our top performers:
* Danny's Fins & Hens at 5101 Ave. Q
* Dippin’ Dots at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)
* Platform Restaurant at 1212 Ave. K
* Starbucks at 8001 University
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.