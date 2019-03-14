I Beat Pete: X factor extreme ball toss at Joyland

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week, we went out to Joyland Amusement Park for the annual spring break challenge. This time it was on the X Factor Extreme, which takes you up and down with twists and turns.
We would get on the ride with 10 balls. The first five balls were thrown at three cans below uncontested. If you could get a ball in a can, you would earn three points.
If the ball hit a can, you would get one point. For the final five throws, the other team would put a defender by the cans to try to stop the other team from scoring.
If you caught one of the balls, your team would score a point. Joyland is open for Spring Break starting Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
