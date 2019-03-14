Linemen work around the clock to restore power following severe weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As thousands of electric customers in the path of Tuesday’s storms and Wednesday’s high winds wait for their power to be restored, The men and women who will turn that power back on are hard at work.
Around Lubbock, South Plains Electric Co-Op says that in a 24-hour period they have had 4,000 members without power. To get everyone back up and running, SPEC says their roughly 40 linemen have been working non-stop. “In these kinds of situations, it’s an all-hands-on-deck,” said Lynn Simmons, Director of Communications with SPEC.
Simmons compared the linemen to first responders. “Like our firefighters and police officers. They’re first on the scene. Their top priority is working safely but second, to that, they’re going to do everything they can to try and restore that member’s power as quickly as possible.
Simmons added they had people from other departments helping out, bringing supplies to the linemen in the field. “To help cut the restoration time down of the guys coming back to the office for supplies, we have other people in the organization that pitch in and help out during severe weather events.”
The hard work paid off for SPEC - as of 5 p.m. they were down to only 6 customers in the Lubbock area without power.
Xcel Energy, which serves customers across West Texas and Eastern New Mexico has slightly more than 16,000 outages.
To track outages, follow the links below.
