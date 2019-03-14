Lubbock-Cooper area residents experiencing power outages

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Cooperative has sent out crews to the Lubbock-Cooper area after power outages were reported.
As of 12:55 p.m.the SPEC outage map reported almost 2,000 residents were without power. There have been no details released on what may have caused this outage.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available. Customers who may be affected by this outage can check on SPEC’s website here.
