Talk about some clear video! Good for us, not so good for the suspects.Since Facebook was down yesterday, we are just now getting to post our #WantedWednesday. In the video you'll see three cases: 1. This unlucky suspect just happened to target a work truck that was parked in front of a vehicle with a dash camera. (vehicle burglary: 19-7087) 2. This unsuspecting suspect walked RIGHT UP to the ATM camera before shattering the business's door. (criminal mischief: 19-6357) 3. This suspect, well, he decided he didn't want to wait around and took off after rear-ending a SUV stopped at a red light. (hit and run: 19-9024) If you have any information on these three suspects, give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000 and you could be eligible for a cash reward! Callers can remain anonymous.