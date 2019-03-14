Much calmer weather expected Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Weather conditions will be much calmer Thursday across the South Plains.
A cold front tracks across the area Thursday. This will lower daytime highs into the middle and upper 50’s with no precipitation expected Thursday. Northwest winds will become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
A few clouds will move across the area, but dry weather is in the forecast for most of the region.
Models are indicating a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries near Muleshoe across the extreme Northwestern South Plains. No impacts are expected if this occurs.
A freeze is on the way tonight with colder overnight lows in the lower to middle 20’s. North winds continue overnight.
Friday will be a few degrees colder. Under partly sunny skies, highs end up in the lower 50’s.
