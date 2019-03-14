Much Quieter Weather On The Way

A tornado touched down near Anton, northwest of Lubbock, is confirmed by the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service. There were no deaths or injuries reported. Rated as a strong EF-1 with estimated winds of 110 mph (based on observed damage), the damage path was 200 yards wide and 2 miles long. The tornado touched down about 1 mile southeast of Anton at 10:35 PM CDT and lifted/ended 1.7 miles northeast of Anton at 10:43 PM CDT.