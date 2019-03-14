Much Quieter Weather On The Way

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Much quieter, milder, weather will follow today’s high winds. While still windy, speeds will gradually diminish tonight and the dust will settle out of the air. This time of year, following strong winds you can expect some colder air. The accompanying video shows you what’s ahead.
Anton Tornado
A tornado touched down near Anton, northwest of Lubbock, is confirmed by the Lubbock office of the National Weather Service. There were no deaths or injuries reported. Rated as a strong EF-1 with estimated winds of 110 mph (based on observed damage), the damage path was 200 yards wide and 2 miles long. The tornado touched down about 1 mile southeast of Anton at 10:35 PM CDT and lifted/ended 1.7 miles northeast of Anton at 10:43 PM CDT.
The NWS report notes the tornado, embedded in heavy rain within a line of storms, moved from south-southwest to north-northeast approximately 1 mile east of Anton. It caused significant damage to a single-family home, destroyed a large metal building, snapped tree limbs and powerlines, and damaged a center pivot irrigation system. Lubbock Doppler radar indicated a TDS, a Tornado Debris Signature, likely debris from the house and metal building lofted to as much as 5,000 feet above the ground. That's nearly a mile high!
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Tornado Scale:
EF0... WEAK........ 65 TO 85 MPH
EF1... WEAK........ 86 TO 110 MPH
EF2... STRONG.... 111 TO 135 MPH
EF3... STRONG.... 136 TO 165 MPH
EF4... VIOLENT... 166 TO 200 MPH
EF5... VIOLENT... >200 MPH
This information is preliminary and subject to change pending review.
Greatest Rainfall in More Than 19 Months
The precipitation yesterday at the Lubbock Airport totaled 1.01". I believe that's the greatest in a single day since 1.76" was measured (Lubbock airport) on August 1, 2017. More than 19 months ago!
Yesterday and last night's rain brings the total for the month to date to 1.12", which is 0.70" ABOVE average. The total for the year to date is 1.16", which is 0.66" below average. Last year at this time the total was 0.20".
Event Rainfall Totals from the TTU Mesonet:
1.24 IN Earth 9WSW
1.02 IN Denver City 7WNW
0.96 IN Wolfforth 6SSW
0.93 IN Aiken 3WSW
0.93 IN New Home
0.92 IN Hobbs NM 5NW
0.90 IN Reese Center
0.86 IN Anton 6SSW
0.86 IN Welch
0.86 IN Muleshoe 2SSW
0.81 IN Seagraves 1SW
0.81 IN Vigo Park
0.80 IN Graham 5SSW
0.78 IN Sundown 8WSW
0.76 IN Aspermont 3NE
0.76 IN Lamesa 2SE
0.76 IN Lubbock 3WNW TTU
0.74 IN Silverton 7ESE
0.72 IN Lake Alan Henry 1NW
0.70 IN Spur 1W
0.70 IN Seminole 2NNE
0.70 IN Knox City 3NW
0.69 IN O’Donnell 1N
0.69 IN Snyder 3SSW
0.69 IN Abernathy 5ENE
0.69 IN Tahoka 3NNE
0.67 IN Floydada 2NNE
0.67 IN Rotan 5W
0.67 IN Olton 6S
0.66 IN Happy 1E
0.65 IN Snyder 3E
0.64 IN Andrews 2E
0.64 IN Levelland 4S
0.64 IN Northfield 1S
0.63 IN Plainview 1S
0.62 IN Estelline 3SSE
0.62 IN Post 1NE
0.62 IN Friona 2NE
0.62 IN Tulia 2ENE
0.60 IN South Plains 3ENE
0.59 IN Slaton 2NE
0.58 IN Hart 3N
0.57 IN Guthrie 10WSW
0.57 IN Amherst 1NE
0.56 IN Gail 2ESE
0.55 IN Brownfield 2S
0.54 IN Jayton 1SSE
0.54 IN Caprock Canyons SP
0.53 IN Fluvanna 3WNW
0.51 IN Dimmitt 2NE
0.50 IN Memphis 1NE
0.49 IN Paducah 10SW
0.49 IN Ralls 1SE
0.44 IN Plains 3N
0.42 IN Turkey 2WSW
0.42 IN Morton 1ENE
0.40 IN Tatum NM 2SW
0.40 IN Roaring Springs 3N
0.31 IN Childress 2NNE
0.30 IN White River Lake 6NW
For the Record
As of this writing, today Lubbock’s low temperature has been 44°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The high was 63°, three degrees below the average. The March 13 record low is 12° (1950) and the record high 91° (1916). For tomorrow, March 14, Lubbock’s average low is 37° and the high 66°. The record low is 13° (1954) and the record high 86° (1972).
Thursday in Lubbock sunrise will be at 7:59 AM and sunset at 7:54 PM CDT. That’s 11 hours and 55 minutes from sun-up to sun-down.
