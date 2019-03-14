TTU: Moving bacteria from gut to gut to change disease

Dr. Mathew Grisham, Ph.D., is Chairman of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Microbiology at the Texas Tech School of Medicine. He has been studying bacteria in the gut for nearly 30 years. Today, he and his research team are excited about what they are learning about Crohn’s Disease. He says, “We can transfer disease from an animal with severe Crohn’s to an animal that really doesn’t have much disease. When we make that transfer, that animal will be severe as well.”