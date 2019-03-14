VIDEO: Former elementary school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A former Lubbock-Cooper ISD teacher is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with possession of child pornography.
In late February, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center began an investigation into 36-year-old Cody Taylor.
Taylor is not a known gang member; however, due to TAG’s resources with local law enforcement agencies and federal partners, TAG was tasked with investigating the possible criminal allegations made against Taylor.
Based on the investigation and the execution of a search warrant on his home, TAG investigators presented the case to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.
On March 11, an arrest warrant for Taylor was issued for possession of child pornography.
Taylor turned himself in to TAG investigators at 8 a.m. on March 14th and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
As of Feb. 22, Taylor was no longer employed with Lubbock-Cooper ISD.
More charges against Taylor are possible as the investigation continues.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police Department, Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District and U.S. Department of Homeland Security are assisting with this investigation.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement:
Student safety and well-being is the utmost priority of Lubbock-Cooper ISD. As soon as campus administrators were made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior exhibited by this employee, the employee was removed from the classroom and was not permitted any further contact with Lubbock-Cooper ISD students. The district immediately contacted law enforcement officials and cooperated fully in the investigative process, which began the same day. This employee resigned on Friday, February 22, during the investigation.
