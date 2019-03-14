When No Big Deal Is A Big Deal

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Now, after a foggy and chilly Monday, severe storms Tuesday, and a high-wind event yesterday, the big deal about our weather is that it is no big deal. In this post a few quick notes at the weather earlier this week, then my look at the weather ahead, plus a roundup of recent precipitation.
Yesterday was one of West Texas' windiest in many years (excluding thunderstorm-generated wind gusts). Lubbock's average wind speed for the day (all 24 hours) was 32 mph. Sustained speeds of 30 or greater were reported for 16 consecutive hours, and during that time sustained speeds of 40 or greater for 6 consecutive hours (recorded at the airport). The peak gust was 67 mph. By the way, the peak gust recorded near Guadalupe Peak was 103 mph (by the TTU West Texas Mesonet automatic remote weather station).
Here's the “No Big Deal Is A Big Deal” weather ahead.
I expect just a light breeze tonight along with a mostly fair sky. It will get cold with lows below freezing area wide.
I expect just a light breeze tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. After a cold morning our afternoon will be chilly with highs generally ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.
Light winds and lows near freezing return Friday night.
A few sprinkles will be possible Saturday, though mainly over the southern half of the viewing area. I don't anticipate any measurable precipitation. Otherwise Saturday will be mostly cloudy, winds light, with morning temperatures ranging from the low 20s to the low 30s and afternoon temperatures peaking in the 50s.
The break from the wind continues through Sunday, a mostly sunny day with a slightly warmer afternoon.
We break it down day-by-day and hour-by-hour in our forecasts right here on our KCBD Weather Page.
In case you missed my post here yesterday, Tuesday night's storms brought Lubbock its greatest single-day precipitation total -- 1.03" -- since August 1, 2017 when 1.76" was measured (Lubbock airport). That's more than 19 months ago! Lubbock's total for the month to date is 1.12", which is 0.70" ABOVE average. The total for the year to date is 1.16", which is 0.66" below average. Last year at this time the total was 0.20".
In yesterday's post I included rain-event totals across the KCBD viewing area. Here today is a list of precipitation totals for the KCBD viewing area (and nearby) for the past six days, courtesy of the TTU West Texas Mesonet, by amount. Most fell Tuesday - Tuesday night.
1.68 PADUCAH 10SW
1.58 EARTH 9WSW
1.49 VIGO PARK
1.43 ROARING SPRINGS 3N
1.36 NEW HOME
1.33 GRAHAM 5SSW
1.33 MEMPHIS 1NE
1.31 DENVER CITY 7WNW
1.29 NORTHFIELD 1S
1.27 AIKEN 3WSW
1.27 HAPPY 1E
1.27 WOLFFORTH 6M
1.23 SILVERTON 7ESE
1.23 SPUR 1W
1.22 GUTHRIE 10WSW
1.21 ANTON 6SSW
1.21 MULESHOE 2SSW
1.20 KNOX CITY 3NW
1.18 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
1.16 HOBBS NM 5NW
1.16 LAMESA 2SE
1.14 ESTELLINE 3SSE
1.13 ASPERMONT 3NE
1.12 LAKE ALAN HENRY 1NW
1.12 TAHOKA 3NNE
1.11 PLAINVIEW 1S
1.07 FRIONA 2NE
1.06 POST 1NE
1.05 SLATON 2NE
1.05 WELCH
1.04 REESE CENTER
1.02 CAPROCK CANYONS SP
0.99 SUNDOWN 8WSW
0.98 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.98 HART 3N
0.98 O'DONNELL 1N
0.97 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.97 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.96 JAYTON 1SSE
0.96 LEVELLAND 4S
0.96 TULIA 2ENE
0.95 OLTON 6S
0.95 SNYDER 3E
0.94 AMHERST 1NE
0.93 LUBBOCK 3WNW TTU
0.94 SNYDER 3SSW
0.87 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.84 ANDREWS 2E
0.84 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.84 MORTON 1ENE
0.83 GAIL 2ESE
0.82 BROWNFIELD 2S
0.82 DIMMITT 2NE
0.80 RALLS 1SE
0.80 TURKEY 2WSW
0.64 TATUM NM 2SW
0.62 PLAINS 3N
0.36 DORA NM 2SW
As of this writing, today Lubbock’s low temperature has been 34°, three degrees above the average for the date. The high has been 54°, twelve degrees below the average. The March 14 record low is 13° (1954) and the record high 86° (1972).
Sunset in Lubbock this evening is at 7:54 PM CDT and sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:58 AM CDT.
