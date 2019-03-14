When No Big Deal Is A Big Deal

Yesterday was one of West Texas' windiest in many years (excluding thunderstorm-generated wind gusts). Lubbock's average wind speed for the day (all 24 hours) was 32 mph. Sustained speeds of 30 or greater were reported for 16 consecutive hours, and during that time sustained speeds of 40 or greater for 6 consecutive hours (recorded at the airport). The peak gust was 67 mph. By the way, the peak gust recorded near Guadalupe Peak was 103 mph (by the TTU West Texas Mesonet automatic remote weather station).