Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt accepts 8-game suspension for multiple physical altercations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Browns’ newly acquired running back Kareem Hunt will miss half of the season as a result of his involvement in several physical altercations last year.
The suspension stems from the assault that was caught on camera in Cleveland and an alleged altercation at a resort in Ohio, according to the Browns organization.
Hunt will miss the first eight regular season games without pay under the suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
The Willoughby native was planed on the Commissioner Exempt list and released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2018 after a video surfaced showing him in a February 2018 altercation with a female in the hallway of Cleveland’s Metropolitan at the 9.
In the TMZ video, Hunt is seen shoving a woman, who then strikes Hunt back in the face. He then appears to make his way over to the woman who was knocked to the ground during a separate confrontation and kicks her.
During the investigation, the NFL reviewed law enforcement records, video and electronic communications, as well as interviews with witnesses and Hunt.
Hunt was never criminally charged in connection to the incident.
The Cleveland Browns then signed Hunt in February.
“He has committed to take advantage of available resources to help him grow personally and as a member of the Cleveland community, and to live up to his obligations as an NFL player,” Browns officials said.
The suspension takes effect on Aug. 31. He will be eligible to play in the Browns’ ninth regular season game.
