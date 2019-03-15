Consuming three or more eggs per day increases risk of heart disease, study says

(CNN) - A new study suggests you may want to pass on that three-egg omelet for breakfast.
Researchers from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine followed nearly 30,000 adults over three decades and found that those who eat three or four eggs a day have a higher risk of heart disease and early death compared to those who eat fewer eggs.
Researchers say one large egg has 186 milligrams of dietary cholesterol in the yolk.
The study found that eating 300 milligrams of dietary cholesterol per day was associated with 17 percent higher risk of incident cardiovascular disease and 18 percent higher risk of death.
Researchers said the findings should be critical when it comes to developing and modifying dietary guidelines.
