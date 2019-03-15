Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today, some Xcel Energy customers are still waiting for power to be restored after a series of storms swept through the South Plains Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
- The Xcel Energy reported as of 9:30 p.m. Thursday about 12,500 customers were without power in the New Mexico and Texas area.
- Outages can be seen on the company’s outage map here.
Xcel also reported a lineman working near Hereford was killed during recovery efforts on Tuesday night.
- There are no details as to what caused the lineman’s death and his identity has not been made public.
- Read the full details here: Lineman killed near Hereford during repair operations
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is one-and-done in the Big 12 Tournament after a loss to West Virginia in Kansas Thursday night.
- West Virginia upset Tech 79-74 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
- Now the Red Raiders wait to find out where they will play during the NCAA Tournament. That decision will take place on Sunday.
- Here is a full rundown of last night’s game from Pete Christy: West Virginia upsets Red Raiders in Big 12 Quarterfinals
The Levelland Fire Department worked well into the night Thursday after a fire near its airport.
- Authorities report the fire was near a tank battery east of the airport.
- There were no injuries reported from the scene as of Thursday night.
- This story will be updated once details come in: Levelland Fire Department on scene of tank battery fire
Forty-nine people are dead after a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand Friday.
- The shootings were reported in Christchurch, New Zealand and the latest reports have an additional 20-plus people wounded.
- One person has been charged with murder and three others have been detained. Officials have not released the identity of any suspects.
- Explosive devices were also found at the scene, which is not being called a “carefully planned racist attack.”
- Read the latest details here: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged
