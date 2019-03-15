East Lubbock Community Alliance begins testing air quality caused by industrial zoning

“We’re also taking surveys in the community to see if they see any effects,” McCleod said. “We just want to get the information correctly. We don’t want it to be biased or anybody saying this is something we have in our head. We want it to be the facts. We don’t want it to be he said, she said, but based on the numbers and the facts of what’s happening. That way in the future we can make change and we can make progress."