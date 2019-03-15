Graham blocks measure calling for release of Mueller report in Senate, despite unanimous House vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham called for the creation of a new special counsel to investigate other aspects of the 2016 election. (Senate TV/CNN)
March 15, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 3:03 PM

(CNN) – Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday blocked a resolution calling for the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The House earlier unanimously approved a measure calling for Mueller's report to be made public, in a 420-0 vote.

But the resolution, which would not have any binding legal effect, failed in the Republican-controlled Senate. Graham, who is the Judiciary Committee chairman, objected to the measure, demanding that it be amended to call for a new special counsel.

“Iit's now time to have a special counsel look into all things 2016, not just Trump,” he said.

Graham wants a new special counsel to investigate the FBI probe into the Clinton email server and how a special surveillance warrant against Trump aide Carter Page was carried out.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer won't allow the measure to be amended.

