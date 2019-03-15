Lubbock airport to host TSA Pre✓ event from Monday to March 29

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will host an enrollment event that can potentially save frequent flyers from waiting in long lines for TSA screenings.
The TSA Pre✓ enrollment will take place from Monday to March 29 in the parking lot at the Silent Wings Museum, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The times available for enrollment are from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; this is not available Saturday and Sunday.
This enrollment program allows low-risk travelers to get through TSA screenings faster in participating United States airports. Those approved can benefit by not removing shoes, laptops, belts, liquids or light jackets.
If approved, the cost for five full years of enrollment is $85. Those who cannot make any of the times available can visit the TSA Pre✓ website for more information.
