Lubbock Police Sergeant stops to play a basketball game with local kids

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Photos of a Lubbock Police Sergeant playing basketball with two brothers went viral after their mother posted them to Facebook.
Sergeant Cecil Garcia says he was on a routine call when he saw a pair of brothers playing basketball in their front yard and decided to join them. Between the boys and Garcia, it seems unclear who won the game, so KCBD decided to bring them to the United Supermarkets Arena for a rematch.
The last game happened a little over a week ago, and now the sergeant and boys have become great friends. Garcia says it was just a routine call when he pulled up on Zackery and Jacob playing basketball. The kids thought they were in trouble, but Garcia had a different idea: “I thought I’d show them how it’s done.”
Garcia says he loves playing ball with local kids and does it a lot, but to these kids’ mother she was touched. She even snapped a couple of photos and posted the encounter on social media. “It warmed my heart and it kind of brought tears to my eyes. You don’t see that all the time, but this was a positive,” said Daphne Roybal, mother of two boys.
Garcia says even though he is a big fan of the game, he says he does this for a bigger reason. “I love them to know anything they can set their mind to, they can do. They can be professional basketball player or a police officer or whatever, but they have a lot of potential.”
What started as a game, turned into a new friendship. As for this rematch in the United Supermarkets Arena, who won is kind of unclear because the boys and Garcia both think they won.
