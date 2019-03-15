Mostly sunny and cool Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Cooler than average temperatures are expected across the area through Saturday.
Friday will be a few degrees colder than yesterday. Under partly sunny skies, highs end up in the lower to middle 50’s. Northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Clouds increase across the viewing area tonight. Low temperatures range from the upper 20’s to lower 30’s most areas.
Clouds increase Saturday. Models are showing a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers late in the day, mainly southwest of Lubbock. This could impact areas near Seminole, Plains, Denver City, Seagraves and Brownfield.
If anyone receives rainfall, it should remain very light.
High temperatures remain in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s Saturday.
Sunshine returns Sunday with warmer daytime highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
