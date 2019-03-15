North Loop access road shut down after pedestrian hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has shut down all eastbound lanes of the North Loop 289, Slide Road access road after a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Police report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after emergency officials arrived around 7 a.m., according to LPD.
LPD closed down the area for a couple hours Friday morning but before 10 a.m. opened it back up to drivers.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
