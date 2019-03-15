Our Weekend Winds, Our Next Storms

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - How about the wind today? For most of the KCBD area for most of the day speeds have been less than 10 mph! Still enough to put quite a chill in the air if you were exposed to the breeze. On the other hand, the sunshine helped make it toasty inside closed-up vehicles. Tomorrow's weather will be similar, with one significant difference.
Saturday will begin nearly as cold as Friday morning, then warm to nearly the same afternoon high. Saturday’s winds will be nearly identical to today’s. The difference will be the cloud cover. Saturday looks like a mostly cloudy day, which will cut down on the warming power of the sunshine we benefited from today. The clouds may produce a few sprinkles, mainly late in the day and evening and mainly over the southern viewing area.
Sunday again begins nearly as cold as Saturday, but the afternoon will be warmer. Still cool, but warmer than both today and tomorrow. Winds may pick up slightly but will still be light. Cloud cover is expected to give way to a mostly sunny sky.
In case you're not keeping track, Sunday is March 17, St. Patrick's Day. Just throwing it out there.
In case you're not keeping track, Wednesday is the Vernal Equinox, the first official day of Spring. Just throwing it out there.
Thunderstorms make their next appearance in our forecast on the first full day of Spring.
As of this writing, Lubbock’s reported minimum temperature today is 26°, eleven degrees below the average for the date. The high is 52°, fourteen degrees below the average. The March 15 record low is 17° (1947) and the record high 88° (2013).
Sunset in Lubbock this evening is at 7:55 PM CDT and sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:57 AM CDT.
♦ The following information concerns severe weather in and near the southwestern KCBD viewing area earlier this week and is provided by the National Weather Service office in Midland.
NWS Damage Survey for 03/12/19 severe weather event.
On the evening of Tuesday, March 12, a line of severe thunderstorms quickly moved east across the area, producing damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The NWS in Midland sent two teams out to survey the damage in Malaga NM and Andrews TX, where a tornado was confirmed at both locations. A team also visited Snyder TX, where damage evidence suggests straight-line winds as the cause.
♦ Andrews TX Tornado
Rating: EF-1
Estimated peak wind: 80-100 mph
Path length (statute): approximately 1 mile
Path width (maximum): roughly 350 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 03/12/2019
Start time: 9:55 PM CDT
End date: 03/12/2019
End time: 10:00 PM CDT
Specifics on damage and damage locations will be included in the final storm damage write-up that will be completed shortly.
♦ Malaga NM Tornado
Rating: EF-2
Estimated peak wind: 112 mph
Path length (statute): 15 miles
Path width (maximum): roughly 350 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start date: 03/12/2019
Start time: 6:08 PM MDT
End date: 03/12/2019
End time: 6:30 PM MDT
This tornado touched down southwest of Malaga and moved northeast for 15 miles, crossing US HWY 285 south of Malaga. The tornado generally remained in open fields, however there was some damage to power poles. Specifics on damage locations will be included in the final storm damage write-up that will be completed shortly.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.
EF0... weak...... 65 to 85 mph
EF1... weak...... 86 to 110 mph
EF2... strong.... 111 to 135 mph
EF3... strong.... 136 to 165 mph
EF4... violent... 166 to 200 mph
EF5... violent... >200 mph
♦ Snyder TX Thunderstorm Wind
Peak wind (estimated): 85-100 mph
Path length (statute): approximately 4 miles
Path width (maximum): roughly 450 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Date: 03/13/2019
Time (radar estimated): 12:05-12:10 AM CDT
Specifics on damage and damage locations will be included in the final storm damage write-up that will be completed shortly.
Note: The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS Storm Data.
