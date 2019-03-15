Pedestrian pronounced dead after being hit by vehicle Friday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department shut down all eastbound lanes of the North Loop 289, Slide Road access road for a short while Friday morning after a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle that killed the pedestrian.
Police report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after emergency officials arrived around 7 a.m., according to LPD. The female pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was later pronounced dead at a Lubbock hospital.
LPD closed down the area for a couple hours Friday morning but before 10 a.m. opened it back up to drivers. The crash remains under instigation by LPD.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
