‘Ruckus’ revealed as name of new Sod Poodles mascot
Ruckus was the most popular name chosen by over 1,000 local elementary students. (Source: Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Jacob Helker | March 15, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 9:42 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles officially have a unique face to go with their unique name.

The Double-A baseball club announced the name Ruckus as the new moniker of its mascot on Friday.

Meet RUCKUS! Our official mascot has been revealed and he is ready to introduce himself to Amarillo and the panhandle!...

Posted by Amarillo Sod Poodles Professional Baseball on Friday, March 15, 2019

According to the team, the name was chosen after elementary students from Amarillo and Canyon ISDs voted between three choices - Ruckus, Digger and Yappy.

After over 1,000 votes, the name Ruckus came out on top.

The mascot will be publicly introduced at the Amarillo Bulls Sod Poodle Night this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center.

