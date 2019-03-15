‘Ruckus’ revealed as name of new Sod Poodles mascot

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles officially have a unique face to go with their unique name.
The Double-A baseball club announced the name Ruckus as the new moniker of its mascot on Friday.
According to the team, the name was chosen after elementary students from Amarillo and Canyon ISDs voted between three choices - Ruckus, Digger and Yappy.
After over 1,000 votes, the name Ruckus came out on top.
The mascot will be publicly introduced at the Amarillo Bulls Sod Poodle Night this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center.
