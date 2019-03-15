West Virginia upsets Red Raiders in Big 12 Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - The Co-Big 12 Regular Season Champion second-seeded Red Raiders were shocked by 10th seeded West Virginia 79-74 in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.
Tech was playing from behind almost the entire game, but made a furious comeback. Down 3, Jarrett Culver missed a game tying three with 8 seconds left.
West Virginia led 16-11 with 12 minutes to go in the first half and over the next five and a half minutes, the Mountaineers went on a 12-0 run to open up a 28-11 lead.
Texas Tech responded with an 11-0 run late in the first half to cut West Virginia’s lead to four at 33-29. The Mountaineers closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 38-29 halftime lead.
In the second half with 11 minutes to play, Matt Mooney hit the Red Raiders first three-pointer in the second half, but Tech still trailed 58-47.
Texas Tech made another huge run of 14-2 and Davide Moretti’s three-pointer cut it to 4 at 65-61.
With 3 minutes to play a Jarrett Culver dunk trimmed the deficit to 3 at 68-65.
Then a layup by Culver with 2:03 left gave Tech a 69-68 lead, their first in the game since it was 7-5 Red Raiders.
In the Regular season, Tech beat West Virginia both times, 62-59 in West Virginia and 81-50 in Lubbock.
Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver had 26. Tariq Owens had 14 with Matt Mooney chipping in 13.
West Virginia was led by Emmitt Matthews Jr. who scored 26.
The 26-6 Red Raiders now wait for Selection Sunday to see what seed they are and who and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. Projections have Tech in Tulsa or Salt Lake City.
From here on out, you can’t lose another game if you want to win the NCAA National Championship.
