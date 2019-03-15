Xcel anticipates 99 percent service reconnection by end of Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Xcel Energy continues work to restore power to its customers who were affected by damaging wind that cause power outages all across the South Plains, Texas Panhandle and parts of New Mexico.
An update sent out Friday came with an optimistic note; the company hopes to have 99 percent of power restored the estimated 150,000 customers who went without power following a series of storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
A Friday morning estimate by the company had 8,100 customers without power. According to the company’s power outage map, most of the South Plains areas without power were near Morton, Levelland, Seminole, Bovina and Dimmitt. Those outages can be tracked here.
Five-hundred field personnel are out at restoration cites and continue to work on restoring power.
The company also said those who had damage to meters and service masts should call an electrician for repairs. After that, the electrician will arrange an inspection by a code inspector before service can be reconnected.
