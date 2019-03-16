Best Buddies Friendship Walk to raise awareness for kids with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Provided by Lubbock Best Buddies
(Lubbock, TX) – Best Buddies Texas and Best Buddies of Lubbock is asking area residents with a passion for inclusion to register for the city’s first Best Buddies Friendship Walk this May. Best Buddies International is the world’s largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The IDD community Best Buddies serves is people with Down syndrome, autism, Fragile X, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, and other diagnosed and un-diagnosed disabilities. To register, go to Event Details (Lubbock) - Best Buddies Friendship Walk.
The walk will help raise awareness and funds to bring a Best Buddies office to Lubbock to help begin chapters within the area’s high schools and middle schools. The public-school chapters will pair students with and without IDD to provide access to the joys of friendship and inclusion to all students. Texas Tech University already has in place a successful Best Buddies college chapter of over 150 students working together for the cause with Lubbock area individuals with IDD.
According to Best Buddies Texas State Director Sharyn Casey, “Best Buddies is committed to working with the community to bring its life-changing programs to the Lubbock area. I am hopeful the residents will team up and work with us to make Lubbock a city that celebrates friendships, promotes the abilities of everyone so a more inclusive environment exists for all.”
Lubbock public school parent Tim Siegel is a passionate spokesperson for individuals with IDD, including his Lubbock-Cooper middle school son, Luke, who suffers the effects of a traumatic brain injury. As a member of the Best Buddies Lubbock steering committee seeking to secure chapters in area middle and high schools, Siegel said, “It is incredibly important for all kids to have the chance to develop peer-to-peer friendships. Luke has some pretty special friends and it’s always great when Luke gets to spend time with them. I urge people to volunteer for the walk and for our Best Buddies chapter to help bring the gift of friendship to all area youth.”
To find out more about the area’s group, go to their Facebook page @bestbuddieslbk, or Best Buddies TTU, or send an email to Sharyn Casey at SharynCasey@bestbuddies.org, or call Kim Lehman-Brown at (806) 407-2656.
The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with IDD. Since 2009, more than 150,000 participants in 60 cities have walked to raise awareness for inclusion, friendship, leadership development, integrated job opportunities, and the recently added mission pillar, inclusive living, for people with IDD. Funds raised at the walks help move their mission forward by funding local Best Buddies programs.
Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with IDD. For more information, go to www.bestbuddies.org.