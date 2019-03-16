Best Buddies Friendship Walk to raise awareness for kids with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Lubbock public school parent Tim Siegel is a passionate spokesperson for individuals with IDD, including his Lubbock-Cooper middle school son, Luke, who suffers the effects of a traumatic brain injury. As a member of the Best Buddies Lubbock steering committee seeking to secure chapters in area middle and high schools, Siegel said, “It is incredibly important for all kids to have the chance to develop peer-to-peer friendships. Luke has some pretty special friends and it’s always great when Luke gets to spend time with them. I urge people to volunteer for the walk and for our Best Buddies chapter to help bring the gift of friendship to all area youth.”