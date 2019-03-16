LCU men win in NCAA Division II Tournament

March 15, 2019

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - The 6th-seeded LCU Chaps jumped out early on 3rd-seeded Colorado School of Mines and held on for an 82-73 win in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in the South Central Region in Austin.

The Chaps (21-9) were led by Isaac Asrat who had 20 points.

While being the 6th seed, LCU has been the Top 3 seeds in the South Central Region during the regular season, including topping Colorado School of Mines in their season opener 70-62 on November 9th.

LCU advances to face 2nd-seeded St. Edwards, who beat 7th-seeded Angelo State 72-71.

The Chaps split two regular season games with St. Edwards.

