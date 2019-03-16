More clouds, cool temperatures Saturday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -We can expect high clouds to move across the area throughout the day Saturday.
We have a slight chance of sprinkles or light rain showers across the area late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.
This favors areas near Plains, Denver city, Seminole, Seagraves and Brownfield.
If any given location receives precipitation, it should remain very light.
High temperatures remain in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s Saturday. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night. Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30’s most areas.
Sunshine returns Sunday with warmer daytime highs in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Unsettled weather conditions develop by the end of next week with thunderstorm chances on the increase by Thursday and Friday.
