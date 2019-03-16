No. 7 Red Raider baseball drops Big 12 opener to No. 10 Texas

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - Josh Jung was unable to handle a hard hit grounder in the 6th inning and the error led to two runs that allowed No. 10 Texas to take the Big 12 opener from the 7th-ranked Red Raiders 4-3.
Texas Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the third. Cam Warren hard a 2 RBI hit and Cody Masters added an RBI single.
The Longhorns trailed 3-1 when they plated three in the 6th. The Red Raiders had two errors in the 6th inning.
Texas Tech falls to 11-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12.
Game 2 is 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin.
