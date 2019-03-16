No. 9 Texas Tech baseball bounces back in Game 2

AUSTIN TX (KCBD) - After dropping their first game of the three-game series down in Austin, the No. 9 Red Raiders bounced back in game two – taking down No. 18 Texas, 3-0.
It was a pitcher’s duel through seven innings, but in the top of the eighth the Red Raiders finally got on the board – scoring all three runs of their runs in the eighth.
Cody Masters went 1-4 at the plate, but that one hit was a two RBI single to give the Red Raiders the three-nothing lead.
In all, the Red Raiders had seven hits but left eight runners on base.
Caleb Kilian had a solid outing on the mound – tossing seven innings, giving up one hit and having four strikeouts.
Up next for the Red Raiders, they will close out the three-game series with Texas on Sunday – first pitch is at 1 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.
