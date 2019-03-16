Predictions & Bracketology for Red Raider basketball

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - After closing out the regular season by winning nine-straight games and dominating some good teams along the way, the Red Raiders had an early departure from the Big 12 Tournament, but their season isn’t over.
Now, they get to look forward to Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament. The team will host a watch party at 4ore! Golf at 5 p.m.
Online there are several analysts and sites that share an admiration for the work Chris Beard and the Red Raiders have done this year in the Hub City.
Here’s a summary of possible landing spots for the Red Raiders in the NCAA Tournament, according to the online “Bracketology’s.”
• ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Red Raiders as a three-seed in Tulsa.
• NCAA’s Andy Kats has Tech as the three-seed in Tulsa.
• CBS Sports has the Red Raiders as a four-seed in Salt Lake City.
• Bracketville has them as a four-seed in San Jose.
• USA Today has Tech as a three-seed in Tulsa.
• NBC Sports has the Red Raiders as a three-seed in Tulsa.
(These are just projections as of March 16, at 6 p.m., and can change.)
According to teamrankings.com, they say the Red Raiders have a 39.5 percent chance to become a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They also say that Texas Tech has a 39.1 percent chance to become a four-seed.
Stay with KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports as we will be at the watch party covering the NCAA Selection Sunday show.
